NFL Transactions: Saturday 11/1

49ers
- Activated G Spencer Burford from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Clelin Ferrell and G Nick Zakelj from practice squad.
- Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.
Bears
- Elevated RB Brittain Brown from practice squad.
Bengals
- Elevated LB Brian Asamoah and G Jaxson Kirkland from practice squad.
Bills
- Elevated CB Dane Jackson and DT Phidarian Mathis from practice squad.
Broncos
- Elevated WR Michael Bandy and TE Marcedes Lewis from practice squad.
Chargers
- Elevated DB Amar Johnson and RB Jaret Patterson from practice squad.
- Placed RB Hassan Haskins on injured reserve.
Chiefs
- Elevated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and G C.J. Hanson from practice squad.
Colts
- Activated CB Jaylon Jones from injured reserve.
- Elevated DE Durell Nchami and WR Laquon Treadwell from practice squad.
- Signed CB Cameron Mitchell from practice squad.
- Waived LB Chad Muma and DB Trey Washington.
Commanders
- Elevated WR Treylon Burks and DT Sheldon Day from practice squad.
Eagles
- Placed S Marcus Epps and LB Azeez Ojulari on injured reserve.
Falcons
- Elevated WR Dylan Drummond from practice squad.
Giants
- Activated LB Rico Payton from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Zaire Barnes and WR Ray-Ray McCloud from practice squad.
- Placed DB Art Green on injured reserve.
Jaguars
- Elevated LB Branson Combs and WR Tim Jones from practice squad.
Lions
- Elevated LB Ty Summers from practice squad.
Packers
- Elevated LB Arron Mosby from practice squad.
- Placed LB Nick Niemann on injured reserve.
- Signed LB Kristian Welch from practice squad.
Panthers
- Activated G Chandler Zavala from injured reserve.
- Elevated LB Jeremiah Moon from practice squad.
- Released RB DeeJay Dallas.
Patriots
- Elevated RB D’Ernest Johnson from practice squad.
Raiders
- Elevated DB Greedy Vance from practice squad.
Rams
- Elevated DB A.J. Green and RB Ronnie Rivers from practice squad.
Saints
- Elevated LB Eku Leota from practice squad.
Seahawks
- Activated TE Robbie Ouzts from injured reserve.
- Elevated WR Cody White and WR Ricky White from practice squad.
- Placed S Julian Love and TE Eric Saubert on injured reserve.
- Signed S Jerrick Reed from practice squad.
Steelers
- Activated LB Malik Harrison from injured reserve.
- Elevated RB Lew Nichols and RB Trey Sermon from practice squad.
Titans
- Elevated WR James Proche and DL Carlos Watkins from practice squad.
Vikings
- Elevated CB Fabian Moreau and TE Nick Vannett from practice squad.
