NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/24

49ers
- Designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.
Bills
- Signed QB Shane Buechele to a futures contract.
Broncos
- Signed DT Rashard Lawrence to a futures contract.
Browns
- Signed K Lucas Havrisik to a futures contract.
Chiefs
- Designated OT Prince Tega Wanogho to return from injured reserve.
Lions
- Signed DT Tyson Alualu to their active roster.
- Placed TE Brock Wright on injured reserve.
- Signed TE Zach Ertz to their practice squad.
Packers
- Signed K Jack Podlesny to a futures contract.
Patriots
- Signed G Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
