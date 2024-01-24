NFL Transactions: Wednesday 1/24

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • Designated DT Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve.

Bills

  • Signed QB Shane Buechele to a futures contract.

Broncos

Browns

Chiefs

Lions

Packers

  • Signed K Jack Podlesny to a futures contract.

Patriots

