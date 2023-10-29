NFL Unlikely To Be ‘Safe Harbor’ For Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that the NFL is unlikely to be a “safe harbor” for Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh to escape substantial punishment from the NCAA.

According to NFL Network, Harbaugh would likely need to serve some or all of any possible suspension he would face for an elaborate sign-stealing operation at Michigan before he could return to the NFL.

They cite former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel as precedent for how the NFL and its teams may handle a suspension of Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was asked about returning to the NFL last month and released the following statement.

“My wife, dad or brother, the people I trust the most, would be the only individuals that I would speak with regarding my future, and we have not had that conversation.”

Harbaugh has seriously considered returning to the NFL in recent years, which includes interviewing for the Broncos and Vikings jobs.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 82-25 (76.6 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.