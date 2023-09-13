NFL Will Expand Practice Squads In 2024 For International Pathway Program

The National Football League has announced the expansion of the practice squad in 2024 to include an exemption for one international player for every team, moving the total player count up to 17.

The International Pathway Program is for a player whose citizenship and principal place of residence are outside the United States and Canada, and who have a maximum of two years of United States high school experience.

In addition, an international player must satisfy all NFL player eligibility rules and have been eligible for a prior NFL Draft.

Since its inception in 2017, 37 international players have signed with NFL teams and there are currently 19 players from the program on NFL rosters, including five players on active rosters.

Teams can choose to sign players identified through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program or independently scout for international talent.

NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, Major Events & International, Peter O’Reilly commented on the upcoming expansion, as did NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent.

“The practice squad roster expansion for international players will further contribute to our goal of building a sustainable pathway to the NFL for elite global athletes, while also creating local connections with fans around the world,” O’Reilly said in the announcement. “With the support of all 32 clubs, the NFL International Committee, the NFL Competition Committee, and the NFL Players Association, we look forward to implementing this new model to benefit the game long-term and welcome more international talent into our League in the years to come.”​

“The game grows and improves with global talent from around the world who inspire the next generation in their home nation,” Vincent added. “This League-wide initiative paves the way for more international athletes to demonstrate that football has a place for everyone.”

Eagles starting LT Jordan Mailata is one of the most successful players from the program to date and spoke about the life changes he has experienced since joining the league from Australia.

“The International Player Pathway program changed my life and I’m very thankful for the opportunity it has provided me,” Mailata said of the program. “The program shows so many young athletes around the world that playing in the NFL can be a reality. Expanding the program to see all 32 teams able to sign an international player to their practice squad will only continue to help make our sport better, more diverse, and more competitive.”​​​