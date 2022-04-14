North Dakota State WR Christian Watson Has Visits Scheduled With Six Teams

According to Tony Pauline, North Dakota State WR Christian Watson has top 30 visits scheduled with five teams. A sixth, the Browns, has already been reported.

Pauline’s list includes:

Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks

Watson’s stock has seen a meteoric rise from relative anonymity to as high as the back end of the first round. He excelled at the Senior Bowl and dominated the Combine with a 4.34 second 40, 38.5-inch vertical jump and an 11-4 broad jump, all at 6-4 and 208 pounds.

Still, all of the teams Pauline has talked to have a second-round grade on Watson.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Watson, 22, led North Dakota State in receiving his final three years and was an All-American his final two (first-team 2020, second-team 2021).

During his five-year college career, Watson appeared in 52 games and made 31 starts, recording 105 receptions for 2,140 yards (20.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Visits Tracker.