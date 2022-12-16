Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski Declares For 2023 Draft

Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski announced Friday via his Twitter account that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Skoronski, 21, is considered to be one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 draft class. He could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done next year and possibly the first offensive tackle to come off the board.

Dane Brugler has Skoronsky rated as his No. 7 overall prospect.

During his three-year college career at Northwestern, Skoronski appeared in 33 games.