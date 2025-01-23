Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison Declaring For Draft

Per ESPN’s Jordan Reid, Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison is declaring for the upcoming draft.

It’s worth noting Morrison is recovering from a season-ending hip injury that limited him to six games this past season.

Morrison, 20, was a four-star recruit and the No. 37 CB in the 2022 high school class out of Phoenix, Arizona. He committed to Notre Dame in June of 2021 and enrolled the following January.

In his collegiate career, Morrison appeared in 31 games for Notre Dame over three years and recorded 61 total tackles, 18 passes defended, nine interceptions and one touchdown.