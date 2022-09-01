O.J. Howard Visiting Texans

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that free agent TE O.J. Howard is visiting the Texans on Thursday.

Howard was expected to sign with the Bengals before they claimed a tight end off waivers yesterday.

Now Rapoport says that Howard is taking a physical for the Texans and could have a deal in place before the season.

Howard, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract includes a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up for the 2021 season. He wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with the Bills for 2022, but was cut coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Howard appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and caught 14 passes for 135 yards receiving and one touchdown.