Odell Beckham Jr Views 2023 Season As Possibly His Last

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Ravens WR Odell Beckham said he will play the 2023 season like it will be his last in the NFL.

“I’m thinking like this is my last year,” Beckham told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I’m going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there.”

Beckham also commented on not wanting to join the Ravens until they offered him a one-year, $15 million deal that included $3 million in incentives. He says there were other teams he was interested in joining and had already considered retiring following his Super Bowl injury.

“If I’m honest, I was resistant,” Beckham said. “There were other places I wanted to go. I wasn’t necessarily a Ravens fan because the Ravens always whipped my ass.”

“I went through a lot the last couple of years, and I thought it was over,” Beckham added.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline in 2021. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish out the season but tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win and sat out all of 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.