Official 2026 Franchise & Transition Tag Totals

The National Football League issued the official franchise and transition tag totals on Friday.

These salaries are guaranteed for the 2026 season once a player who has been tagged has signed their tender.

Franchise Tags:

Position CPA Tenders Quarterback $43,895,000 Running Back $14,293,000 Wide Receiver $27,298,000 Tight End $15,045,000 Offensive Linemen $25,773,000 Defensive End $24,434,000 Defensive Tackle $27,127,000 Linebacker $26,865,000 Cornerback $21,161,000 Safety $20,149,000 Kicker/Punter $6,649,000

There are exclusive franchise tags and non-exclusive franchise tags for teams to use.

The exclusive one prevents teams from negotiating with players, but comes at a higher salary while the non-exclusive tag leaves the door open for teams to negotiate with a franchise, but they would have to part with multiple first-round picks to sign him away a team.

Transition Tags:

Position CPA Tenders Quarterback $37,833,000 Running Back $11,323,000 Wide Receiver $23,852,000 Tight End $12,687,000 Offensive Linemen $23,392,000 Defensive End $21,512,000 Defensive Tackle $22,521,000 Linebacker $21,925,000 Cornerback $18,119,000 Safety $16,012,000 Kicker/Punter $6,005,000

Transactions tags are similar to restricted free agent tags, as they allow tagged players to test free agency and receive offers from other teams. However, the team that used the transition tag on the player has the right to match an offer they receive from another team.