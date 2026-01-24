Ohio State Hiring Arthur Smith As Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is expected to be hired as the next offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

According to Rapoport, Smith had interest from NFL teams for head-coaching and offensive coordinator jobs. However, it appears as though Ohio State proved to be his best option in the end.

Multiple head coaches have had success as coordinator at Ohio State, so it is a coveted job.

Smith, 43, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for Washington for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans hired Smith as a defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

After Smith found success in that role, the Falcons hired him as their head coach in 2021. However, he was let go after three seasons and joined Pittsburgh as their offensive coordinator.

In three seasons in Atlanta, Smith had a record of 21-30 (.412 winning percentage) with no playoff appearances.

In 2025, the Steelers’ offense ranked 25th in total yards, 15th in total points, 26th in rushing yards and 22nd in passing yards.