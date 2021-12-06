Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux Declaring For 2022 Draft

Adam Schefter reports that Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Schefter, Thibodeaux won’t appear in Oregon’s Bowl game and instead plans to begin preparing for the draft.

This isn’t a big surprise after Oregon HC Mario Cristobal left officially left for the head-coaching job at Miami.

Thibodeaux is a consensus top-five prospect in next year’s class and has been someone mentioned as a potential No. 1 overall pick.

During his three-year college career at Oregon, Thibodeaux appeared in 30 games and recorded 126 tackles, 19 sacks, three forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.