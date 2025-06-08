Oregon WR Evan Stewart Tore His Patellar Tendon

According to Matt Zenitz and Zach Dimmit, Oregon WR Evan Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon in practice this past week.

The rising senior confirmed the injury on social media. He was set to be the top target for Oregon this upcoming year and could have boosted his stock in a major way after foregoing this past draft.

Thank you for all the well wishes, I’m on the road to recovery. Don’t put a timeline on me. Following Gods Plan! Thank you for the prayers!~ 7 be back soon! — (@0fficial_evan) June 8, 2025

Instead, Stewart is facing a recovery timeline of six to 12 months, as a patellar tendon injury is a significant setback, more grueling than a torn ACL in some ways.

At best, Stewart could potentially return to action in December but it’s also possible he takes a medical redshirt and looks to boost his stock by playing another college season in 2026.

Had he entered this past draft, he would have had a shot to go at some point on Day 2 and perhaps higher.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit and the No. 6 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Texas. He committed to Texas A&M in November 2022 and entered the transfer portal after two seasons, joining Oregon.

Dane Brugler had Stewart as his No. 36 overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft before Stewart elected to return to school for another season.

In his collegiate career, Stewart has appeared in 31 games over three seasons and caught 139 passes for 1,776 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Stewart as the news is available.