Orlando Brown ‘Very Confident’ Long-term Deal With Chiefs Will Get Done

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown said Tuesday on “NFL Total Access” that he’s “very confident” that they will be able to get a long-term extension in place.

“Very confident. Very confident,” Brown said. “Especially simply based off the things that have come into effect within our division, the type of defensive ends that have been brought in, the type of players and all of that type of stuff. It’s not the year to go into the season with a backup left tackle. So, I’m very confident that the Kansas City Chiefs will get that done.”

After being a lot at right tackle with the Ravens, Brown moved to left tackle after being traded to the Chiefs last year. Brown believes this is the best position for him long term.

“That’s where I feel most natural, most comfortable is in that left tackle position, being able to use my hands, being able to have balance, and being able to move and all those different things,” Brown said. “I felt like I was out of position for a long time, at least my first year and a half, two years in the NFL, as a right tackle.”

Kansas City used the franchise tag on Brown in March, which is projected to be $16.7 million fully guaranteed for next season. The two sides have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal otherwise Brown will play out the 2022 season on the tag.

The top offensive tackles typically make over $20 million annually, which is likely what Brown is searching for in his next contract.

Brown, 25, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720 when he was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and made 16 starts at left tackle. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 28 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Chiefs and Brown as the news is available.