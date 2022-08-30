Packers Activate K Mason Crosby From PUP List

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers activated K Mason Crosby from their physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Crosby, 37, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2007. He finished his four-year, $16.1 million contract in 2019 and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a new three-year extension worth $12.9 million with Green Bay.

He restructured his contract last offseason and is set to make $2,250,000 in 2022, which is the final year of his deal.

In 2021, Crosby appeared in all 17 games and converted 25 of 34 field goal attempts (73.5 percent) and 49 of 51 point after attempts (96.1 percent).