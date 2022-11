Packers Claim S Johnathan Abram Off Waivers From Raiders

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are claiming S Johnathan Abram off of waivers from the Raiders on Wednesday.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2022, Abram has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 48 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.