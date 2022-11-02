Packers Designate LB Krys Barnes To Return From Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers officially designated LB Krys Barnes to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Barnes to practice and be activated.

Barnes, 24, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Packers.

Green Bay opted to waive Barnes coming out of the preseason his rookie year, but re-signed him to their practice squad. He was added to their active roster soon after, where he’s remained since.

In 2021, Barnes appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 81 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack. He also had two fumble recoveries and four passes defended