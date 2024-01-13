Packers Elevate CB David Long Jr For Wildcard Game

The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB David Long Jr. to their active roster in case CB Jaire Alexander is unable to play due to an ankle injury.

Long, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March.

Long was waived by the Raiders a few weeks ago and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers.

He’s been on and off of the Packers roster ever since.

In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts, recording 21 tackles and one pass breakup.