Packers Had Trade Talks For Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Stephen Holder reports the Packers were in talks with the Colts regarding acquiring RB Jonathan Taylor and had a “legitimate interest” in him. However, Indianapolis moved forward with its self-imposed deadline on Tuesday without an acceptable trade offer for Taylor.

According to Holder, citing a source, there is still trade interest in Taylor and the running back would still be open to a deal once he returns from the Physically Unable to Perform list. The league’s trade deadline ends on October 31.

Even if the Colts trade Taylor sometime in the next few weeks, he’ll still have to miss the first four games of the season for his new team.

The Dolphins were among the teams to negotiate a deal for Taylor. Miami sources tell Holder they discussed several possible trades, including offers that involved draft picks and players, but Indianapolis still passed on their offer.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Taylor as the news is available.