Packers Hosting Northwestern DE Adetomiwa Adebawore For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers are scheduled to host Northwestern DE Adetomiwa Adebawore for a pre-draft visit on Friday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Adebawore, 22, was a three-year starter at Northwestern and earned honorable mentions for All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as the No. 68 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career at Northwestern, Adebawore appeared in 41 games and made 33 starts, recording 97 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.