Packers LT David Bakhtiari Had Recent Knee Scope

According to Tom Pelissero, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had a recent arthroscopic procedure on his reconstructed knee that he’s been rehabbing since a torn ACL last December.

Bakhtiari won’t practice or play this week but Pelissero says the team is optimistic he’ll return to the field for the stretch run.

Mike Garafolo says Bakhtiari already feels better, as he’s been trying to practice for a couple of weeks now after being activated from the PUP list.

If Green Bay can get their All-Pro left tackle back on the field, it would be huge, as their down to their third-string option currently following Elgton Jenkins‘ torn ACL.

Bakhtiari, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million extension last year.

Bakhtiari’s contract included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal.

In 2020, Bakhtiari appeared in 12 games for the Packers, making 12 starts for them. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 2 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Bakhtiari as the news is available.