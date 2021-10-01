Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith Underwent Back Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith underwent back surgery this week and is expected to miss an “extended period of time.”

Although, Garafolo adds that there’s hope Smith will be able to return this season.

The Packers were forced to place Smith on injured reserve a few weeks ago after his back injury did not get any better.

Smith, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had two years remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $10.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 52 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, and two passes defended.