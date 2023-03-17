Packers Re-Sign S Rudy Ford

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are re-signing S Rudy Ford to a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 million.

Ford, 28, was selected in the sixth round out of Auburn in 2017 by the Cardinals. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.54 million contract and set to make a base salary of $645,000 when he was traded to the Eagles during the 2019 preseason.

He played out the rest of his rookie deal with the Eagles and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Jaguars in 2021. Jacksonville released him coming out of the preseason last year and he later caught on with the Packers.

In 2022, Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.