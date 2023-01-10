Packers Sign 13 To Futures Deals Including QB Danny Etling

The Green Bay Packers officially signed 13 players to futures contracts on Tuesday for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

TE Austin Allen WR Jeff Cotton OT Jean Delance QB Danny Etling DB Tyrell Ford DB Benjie Franklin RB Tyler Goodson TE Nick Guggemos LB Kadarius Hamilton DT Chris Slayton DB Kiondre Thomas K Parker White DB James Wiggins

Etling, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract in 2022 before waiving him after coming off their COVID-19 list. From there he had brief stints with the Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and Packers before returning to Atlanta to close out the season.

He caught on with the Packers again during training camp in 2022 and was later added to their practice squad.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.