Packers To Activate WR Randall Cobb From IR For Thursday Night Football

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are expected to activate WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve for their Thursday matchup with the Titans.

Cobb suffered an ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last month. He was officially designated to return earlier in the week.

Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers. He later agreed to a pay cut.

Cobb will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Cobb has appeared in six games for the Packers and caught 18 passes for 257 yards receiving and no touchdowns.