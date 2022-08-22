Packers Waive TE Dominique Dafney From IR With Settlement

According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers waived TE Dominique Dafney from their injured reserve with a settlement on Monday.
Dafney, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana State back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers and was added to their practice squad before eventually being called up towards the end of the season.
Dafney managed to make the 53-man roster in 2021 but was cut loose last week.
In 2021, Dafney appeared in 10 games for the Packers and caught two of his four targets for 34 yards.
