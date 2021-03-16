Packers Won’t Tender RFA DL Tyler Lancaster

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers won’t tender pending restricted free agent DL Tyler Lancaster.

That means Lancaster will be an unrestricted free agent when the league year starts tomorrow afternoon and will be free to sign elsewhere.

The lowest tender was the original round tender which would have been $2.133 million in 2021.

Lancaster, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers promoted Lancaster midseason and returned to Green Bay each of the past two seasons on exclusive rights deals.

In 2020, Lancaster appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 23 tackles, no sacks and one pass defense. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 58 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.