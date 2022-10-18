Packers Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Packers brought in five players for workouts on Tuesday including QB Steven Montez.

The full list includes:

WR Jeff Cotton WR Ty Fryfogle DB Innis Gaines QB Steven Montez WR Charleston Rambo

Montez, 25, originally signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado after the 2020 draft. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp in 2020 and quickly re-signed to the practice squad.

Montez bounced between Washington’s practice squad and active roster and was active for three games in 2020. After being waived, he caught on with the Lions as a practice squad quarterback before being let go by Detroit last offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Montez recorded 824 completions on 1,321 pass attempts (62.4 percent) for 9,710 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions, with 343 rushing attempts for 960 yards (2.8 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.