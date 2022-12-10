Panthers Activate DE Henry Anderson From NFI List, Waive CB Tae Hayes

The Panthers announced that they have activated DE Henry Anderson from the non-football injury list after he recently suffered a minor stroke.

The team is also waiving CB Tae Hayes to make room for Anderson on the roster.

Anderson, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal when he was traded to the Jets in 2018.

He re-signed with New York to a three-year, $25.2 million extension in March of 2019 and was entering the final year of his contract when the Jets released him.

Anderson then landed with the Patriots on a one-year deal before tearing his pectoral four games into the season and missing the remainder of the year. New England cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed with the Panthers.

In 2022, Anderson has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks.