Panthers Activate TE Ian Thomas From IR, Elevate WR Mike Strachan

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Panthers announced on Saturday that they have activated TE Ian Thomas from injured reserve and are elevating WR Mike Strachan for Week 11.

Thomas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021. 

He was placed on injured reserve back in October after suffering a calf injury.

In 2023, Thomas has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught two passes for 36 yards.

