Panthers Activate TE Ian Thomas From IR, Elevate WR Mike Strachan

The Panthers announced on Saturday that they have activated TE Ian Thomas from injured reserve and are elevating WR Mike Strachan for Week 11.
Thomas, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.
He was placed on injured reserve back in October after suffering a calf injury.
In 2023, Thomas has appeared in three games for the Panthers and caught two passes for 36 yards.
