Panthers Activating CB Jaycee Horn From IR

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Panthers are activating CB Jaycee Horn from injured reserve.

A hamstring injury has caused Horn to miss time since Week 1 and it is currently unknown if he will play on Sunday.

Horn, 23, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Horn appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 47 tackles and three interceptions.