Panthers Agree To Terms With OLB Jadeveon Clowney

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have agreed to terms with OLB Jadeveon Clowney.

Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $20 million over two years with a maximum value of $24 million.

He had visited with Carolina but had also taken other visits and has a history of waiting a while to sign, so this comes as a bit of a surprise.

The Jets were reportedly “highly motivated” to sign Clowney but Jordan Schultz says they didn’t want to go to two years on a deal and that set the Panthers’ offer apart.

Carolina evidently was willing to step up with a sizable contract to address a huge hole at edge rusher left by trading Brian Burns.

Clowney, 31, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season in 2019. It took until September in 2020 for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

Clowney signed with the Browns on one-year deals in 2021 and 2022, the second worth $11 million. He caught on with the Ravens in 2023 on another one-year deal.

In 2023, Clowney appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.