Panthers Also Firing DC Phil Snow

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have also fired DC Phil Snow.

Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer had just reported there was growing speculation Snow would not move forward with the team.

This is a bit of a surprise, as Snow’s unit had been one of the few bright spots for Carolina during their 1-4 start. He joined the team in 2020 along with HC Matt Rhule after serving as his defensive coordinator in college.

The Panthers have also fired assistant special team coach Ed Foley, per Williams.

Snow, 66, began his coaching career back in 1976 as a high school coach. He worked for a number of schools including Boise State, California, Arizona State, UCLA and Washington before taking his first NFL coaching job in 2004 with the Lions.

After four years with Detroit, Snow was hired as the defensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan and eventually joined Rhule’s Temple coaching staff in 2013. Snow followed Rhule to Baylor and spent two years on his staff before following him again when Rhule was hired by the Panthers in 2020.

In 2022, Snow’s defense ranked No. 20 in yards and No. 22 in scoring through five games, including 20th in passing yards allowed and 27th in rushing yards.

