Panthers Announce Six Roster Moves To Start Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers announced a flurry of roster moves to start training camp, including placing LT Ikem Ekwonu and DT Tershawn Wharton on the active/PUP list, via Joe Person.

The Panthers also placed DT Bobby Brown (hamstring) on the active/non-football injury list along with CB Jaycee Horn and RT Taylor Moton, which was reported yesterday.

Undrafted CB Jaylon Guilbeau was waived from the non-football injury list as well.

Ekwonu is recovering from a torn patellar tendon sustained in the playoff loss to the Rams in January. His outlook for this season is cloudy. Wharton had neck surgery this offseason and won’t be back until after the start of the season, though the Panthers do think he’ll play this year.

Horn, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option at a cost of $12.472 million for 2025 when the team inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In 2025, Horn appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and eight pass defenses.

Moton, 31, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal before Carolina franchised Moton in 2021 before signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Moton has restructured his contract multiple times in recent years, and he eventually re-signed with Carolina before last season on a two-year, $44 million extension through 2027.

In 2025, Moton appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and made 15 starts at right tackle.