Panthers Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 15

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve officially placed TE Hayden Hurst and OL Justin McCray on injured reserve Friday.

The Panthers also signed DE Chris Wormley to their active roster.

Hurst suffered a serious concussion back in Week 10 that has left him with amnesia issues.

Hurst, 30, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract that included a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Carolina signed him to a three-year, $21.75 million deal back in May.

In 2023, Hurst appeared in nine games and recorded 18 receptions for 184 yards (10.2 YPC) and one touchdown.