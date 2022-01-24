Panthers Bringing In Chris Tabor For Second STC Interview

Joe Person reports the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Bears ST coordinator Chris Tabor a second time for their special teams coordinator vacancy.

This will be Tabor’s second interview for the position, and according to Person, it will take place in person.

Person also reports that the team offered the job to Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, but the two sides had issues negotiating a contract.

Tabor, 51, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

Football Outsiders as the Bears’ special teams unit ranked as the No. 7 unit in the NFL this past season.