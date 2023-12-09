Panthers Call Up G Gabe Jackson & DE Chris Wormley For Week 14

The Carolina Panthers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DE Chris Wormley and G Gabe Jackson to their active roster for Week 14.

Jackson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.952 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $56 million extension that included $26 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2017.

Jackson made a base salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and was set to make that same amount in 2021 when the Raiders traded him to the Seahawks for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

He then signed a three-year, $22.575 million extension with the team that same year. The Seahawks cut him in March, howeve, and he just recently signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2022, he appeared in and started in 15 games at guard for Seattle.