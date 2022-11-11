Panthers CB Donte Jackson Out For Season With Torn Achilles

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Panthers CB Donte Jackson is out for the season after suffering a torn Achilles during Thursday’s win over the Falcons.

You can expect the Panthers to place Jackson on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Jackson, 27, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus.

Jackson later agreed to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers.

In 2022, Jackson has appeared in nine games for the Panthers and recorded 35 tackles, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and three pass defenses.