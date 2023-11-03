Panthers Claim CB David Long Jr Off Waivers From Raiders

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve claimed cornerback David Long Jr off of waivers from the Raiders.

Long, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March.

Long was waived by the Raiders on Thursday.

In 2022, Long appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts, recording 21 tackles and one pass breakup.