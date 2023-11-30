Panthers Claim CB Shaquill Griffin Off Waivers From Texans

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that they’ve claimed veteran CB Shaquill Griffin off waivers from the Texans.

Griffin, 27, was selected by the Seahawks in the third round out of UCF in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3,158,620, which included a signing bonus of $758,620.

He then signed a three-year contract with the Jaguars in 2021 that was worth up to $44.5 million with $29 million guaranteed. Griffin was due to make a base salary of $11.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2023 when the Jaguars cut him loose this offseason.

He later caught on with the Texans on a one-year deal, but was released by Houston on Wednesday.

In 2023, Griffin has appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 33 total tackles, one interception and four pass deflections.