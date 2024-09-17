Panthers Cutting OLB Eku Leota

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are waiving OLB Eku Leota.

The second-year undrafted free agent leads the Panthers in sacks and started in Week 1.

Leota, 25, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Leota has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded four total tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one sack.