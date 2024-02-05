Panthers DC Ejiro Evero Remaining In Carolina Along With Most Of His Staff

The Athletic’s Joe Person reports Panthers DC Ejiro Evero will indeed remain in Carolina in 2024, and most of his defensive staff is expected to return as well.

This was the expected outcome, as Carolina had blocked multiple interview requests for Evero from other teams with defensive coordinator vacancies.

New Panthers HC Dave Canales said in his introductory press conference he viewed Evero as a key piece of his staff going forward.

There had been some speculation Evero would have preferred to be coaching elsewhere but since he remains under contract, his options were more limited.

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.