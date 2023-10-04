Panthers Designate G Austin Corbett & TE Stephen Sullivan To Return

The Carolina Panthers announced G Austin Corbett has been designated to return from the PUP list.

He’s been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the final game of last season and has been out the first four weeks. This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Panthers also designated TE Stephen Sullivan to return from injured reserve.

Corbett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2022, Corbett appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and started all 17. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 guard out of 78 qualifying players.