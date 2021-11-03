Panthers Designate RB Christian McCaffrey & P Joseph Charlton To Return From IR, Make Two PS Moves

The Panthers announced they have designated RB Christian McCaffrey to return from injured reserve.

Christian McCaffrey designated to return from IRhttps://t.co/ynjA1mdkRc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 3, 2021

He’s been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.

Carolina also designated P Joseph Charlton to return from IR and signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad, releasing OL Aaron Monteiro in a corresponding move.

McCaffrey and Charlton have a 21-day window to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson.

In 2021, McCaffrey has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed 52 times for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 163 yards.

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie.

In 2021, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Panthers and punted 21 times with an average of 39.1 yards per kick. He has no touchbacks, placed eight kicks inside the 20 and has a long punt of 54 yards.