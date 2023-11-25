Panthers Elevate DL Chris Wormley & DB Lamar Jackson

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are elevating DL Chris Wormley and DB Lamar Jackson for Week 12.

Wormley, 30, was selected by the Ravens in the third round out of Michigan in 2017. The Steelers acquired Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wormley played out the final year of his four-year, $3,298,644 rookie contract before returning to the Steelers on a two-year deal in 2021.

He had been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent since playing out that deal and worked out for the Panthers before joining their practice squad.

In 2022, Wormley appeared in 13 games for the Steelers and recorded 29 tackles, a half sack, a forced fumble, and a recovery.