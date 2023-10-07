Panthers Elevating CB Dicaprio Bootle For Week 5

Per Darin Gantt, the Panthers are elevating CB Dicaprio Bootle for Week 5.

Bootle, 26, signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He onto Kansas City’s practice squad and bounced on and off the Chiefs’ active roster before joining the Panthers.

In 2023, Bootle has appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.