Panthers Officially Agree On Five-Year Deal With Seahawks Exec. Scott Fitterer To Be Next GM

Update:

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers officially reached an agreement Thursday night on a five-year deal with former Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer to be their next GM.

“We went through a thorough process and it was a great final four,” said Panthers’ owner David Tepper. “We thought Scott was the best fit for the organization.”

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the Panthers are expected to hire Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer as their new GM.

According to Rapoport, there’s still work to be done as far as hammering out the deal, but Fitterer is the team’s choice to lead their front office.

The Panthers conducted an extensive search for their next GM. Here’s the full list of candidates linked to Carolina throughout the process:

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Finalist)

(Finalist) 49ers VP of player personnel Adam Peters (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio (Interviewed, hired by Texans)

(Interviewed, hired by Texans) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints VP/assistant GM of college personnel Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Interviewed Twice)

(Interviewed Twice) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed, Withdrawn)

(Interviewed, Withdrawn) Steelers VP of football administration Omar Khan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks VP of football operations Scott Fitterer (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens director of football administration Nick Matteo (Declined)

Fitterer joined the Seahawks as an area scout back in 2001 and worked his way up to director of college scouting in 2010 before being promoted to his current job.

He has been a popular name in GM searches over the past few years. He interviewed for the Jets GM job in 2019.