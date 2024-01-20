Panthers Had Second Interviews With Giants’ Brandon Brown & Eagles’ Alec Halaby For GM Job

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Panthers conducted follow-up interviews with Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby this week.

According to Pelissero, Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan also is in the mix for the job as they move on to the second round.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the job:

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interview) Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis (Interview) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Interview) Saints Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley (Interview) Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interview) Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo (Interview) Raiders Interim GM Champ Kelly (Interview) Lions Chiefs Operating Officer Mike Disner (Interview) Panthers VP of football administration Samir Suleiman (Interview) Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay (Withdrawn)

Brown, 34, got his start in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as a scouting assistant in 2015 and an advanced scout in 2016. The Eagles then hired Brown as an assistant director of pro scouting from 2017 and 2018, before being named the director of pro scouting for 2019 and 2020.

Brown was named Philadelphia’s director of player personnel in 2021 but left to take the Giants’ assistant GM job in 2022.