Panthers ‘Highly Unlikely’ To Trade WR D.J. Moore

Jordan Schultz reports that while the Panthers are continuing to receive trade interest in WR D.J. Moore, it’s “highly unlikely” that he will be traded before next week’s deadline.

Last we heard regarding Moore, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the Panthers have received multiple trade calls regarding the receiver.

However, Fowler explained that the Panthers view Moore as a “foundational piece” to their roster moving forward and adds that a trade would be tough to execute.

The Panthers just agreed to trade away RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers last week, so it’s not surprising to hear teams are checking in on some of their other notable players ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Moore’s production has really taken a hit with the turbulent quarterback play this season, but his talent remains unquestioned. If available, I’m sure there would be plenty of interest in him around the league.

Moore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Moore has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and caught 27 passes for 273 yards receiving and two touchdowns to go along with six rush attempts for 36 yards.