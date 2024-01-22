Panthers Hire Dan Morgan As Next GM

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve officially hired Dan Morgan as their next GM.

Here’s a statement from team owner David Tepper regarding the decision:

“Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go. We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player.”

The full list of candidates for the Panthers’ job included:

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Interview) Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis (Interview) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Interview) Saints Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley (Interview) Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interview) Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo (Interview) Raiders Interim GM Champ Kelly (Interview) Panthers VP of football administration Samir Suleiman (Interview) Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan Lions Chiefs Operating Officer Mike Disner (Withdrawn) Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay (Withdrawn)

Morgan, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He played nine seasons in the NFL for the Panthers and Saints.

The Bills hired Morgan as their Director of Player Personnel in 2018. From there, the Panthers hired Morgan as their assistant general manager under Scott Fitterer for the 2021 season.